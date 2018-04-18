Esports Gathers For Their First Forum

Those already or looking to be involved in The University of Akron’s esports team got together for their first forum to discuss the future of the team.

The forum began with President Matthew Wilson talking about the impact that esports has and will have on the University itself. He also stressed on how it will be compared to other sporting events, as a testament to the sports growing popularity.

The Director of Esports, Michael Fay Jr., then took the stand. He spent his time mostly talking about the details that others have been looking for.

It was announced that there will be five different teams spotted in four different locations, one of which being off campus. The team captains have also been selected.

The teams will be separated by the game the teams will be playing. The teams will be made through a five-hour tryout session during this month.

Scholarships were also a topic discussed, as the University will look to create scholarships for those who are part of the varsity teams.

The teams will be apart of numerous gaming tournaments. These tournaments include Dream Hawk, Apex, GS, EVO, and Combo Breaker.

The idea of a network to showcase these games in a live broadcast setting was announced, known as the Zips Esports Network.

According to ZTV General Manager, Juan Contreras, there will also be an esports Broadcasting class offered to students during this summer session. In reference to this, Contreras said, “This is aimed to focus more on the streaming of the content”.

There will also be a club team for those that do enjoy esports, but not a competitive level. For more information on the esports and their tryout dates go to uakron.edu/esports/.