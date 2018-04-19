Dean John Green Named Interim President

On Tuesday, April 18, The University of Akron Board of Trustees named Dr. John C. Green as the interim president of the University. This decision will take effect on May 1, 2018.

The decision came as the Board voted unanimously on Dr. Green, who was the dean of the Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences.

“As dean of the University’s largest and most diverse college, he is valued for his collaborative approach to problem solving,” Roland Bauer, board chair, said in a press release. Bauer also said that Green has given nearly 31 years of service to UA and is well connected in the Greater Akron community.

On the decision, Green said, “I believe that my long-term involvement with UA will enable me to make the transition a smooth one, as I have a good understanding of the University and the challenges and opportunities we face.”

The press release said the Board still intends to begin the process in the very near future of conducting a national search for a permanent president. The press release also said that Dr. Green will not be a candidate for that job.

The Buchtelite will follow up with details as more emerge.