Make the Most of Your Summer: as Told by The Buchtelite Staff

Brooklyn Dennison

Editor-in-Chief

A great way to have fun this summer while simultaneously gaining volunteer experience is to volunteer at your local animal shelter. If you are an animal lover like me, you may want to spend time with animals. You could go to zoos, or even better, petting zoos, but they limit your ability to help the animals. Instead, you could provide one-on-one care to furry friends at your local shelter. One great local shelter is One of a Kind Pet Rescue, a no-kill shelter on West Market Street. Some volunteer positions include dog walkers, cat and dog socializers, administrative help, and more. If you want to become a volunteer, you must submit a volunteer application and complete an orientation. Applications and more information can be found on their website.

Sala Wier

Copy Editor

My favorite thing to do over the summer is spending time with my family. Every year for the past 15 years, I have spent a week on Kelleys Island with my grandma and sister. We rent out a little lakeside cottage and spend the week relaxing. There are tons of fun summer activities to do on KI. You can rent golf carts, play putt-putt, go to the beach, rent kayaks, or shop around the souvenir shops. You can also take a short ride on the Jet Express to spend a day exploring Put-in-Bay or riding rides at Cedar Point.

Robert Barrett, Jr.

Copy Editor

For those graduating and continuing their education in any form of graduate school, like myself, this summer may be one of the last worry-free summers for those students. Personally, I know once I start law school, my summers will be filled with classes, internships, externships, studying for the bar exam. I plan to spend the summer working to save money for law school, reading plenty of books and relaxing before starting school again.

Erika Newcome

Sports, Arts and Entertainment Editor

For many graduating this semester, like myself have forgone summer plans to search for what is next for them. I personally am looking for my first full-time job, in the Public Relations or Marketing field. For all my fellow seniors, or any student job hunting – getting involved with student organizations or clubs, can be extremely helpful with networking, and figuring out what is next for you. Also, it’s important to note having an up-to-date LinkedIn account, is a very useful tool when it comes to job hunting, and networking with professionals within your field.

Otherwise, I personally plan to spend the summer, finding my first place, traveling, and taking weekend trips to Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Brianna Cramer

Social Media Editor

After adopting an 8-week-old puppy in October, I’m really excited to take my puppy on more adventures this summer since I’ve mostly had her while it’s been snowy and cold outside. I’m especially excited to take her to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens this summer for their “Woof Walks” on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Stan Hywet is beautiful and I love that they let you bring your dog with you to experience the beautiful garden. For Stan Hywet members, admission for you and your dog is free. For non- members, dog owners pay $12 for grounds and garden admission and $5 per dog. For more information and the dates for “Woof Walks” at Stan Hywet, visit this website.

The Buchtelite wishes everyone a great Summer!