Women’s Tennis Season Wraps Up

The women’s tennis team wrapped up their season with a 5-2 set loss to Ball State last Sunday. The team finished with an overall record of 14-12.

The Akron Zips played a tough schedule but held their own this past season. Opening the year splitting a series of away games at Detroit Mercy and Pitt, respectfully.

After a 1-1 start, the women went on to win their next three out of four games, including a 7-0 win over St. Bonaventure.

The team gained valuable experience playing teams such as Michigan State, West Virginia, Tennessee, and nationally ranked Kansas State.

The team saw many individuals show up. One is a freshman out of Ulm, Germany, Miruna Vasilescu. She was named MAC singles player of the week during the season.

The team also had three seniors on the roster Waverly Wituski, Carli Knezevich, and Sophia Geier. The two formers being the team captains.

After the Ball State game, Coach Brandon Padgett said, “for my seniors, my heart breaks as they gave their all”. He also remained optimistic as he talked about being proud of his players and the season they had.

The team finished fifth place in the MAC, tied with Ball State and Eastern Michigan. For the Zips, they lost the tie-breaker between the three thus ending their season.The Zips have a young team with six players returning next season.

