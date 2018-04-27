Zips Hold Annual Spring Game

The Akron Zips hosted their annual spring football game on Sat. April 21st. This ended with the Blue team beating the White team, 17-6.

The defending eastern division Mid-American conference champs took to the turf at InfoCision Stadium for their first public action of the season.

While no stats were kept for the game, it did not deter from certain players standing out. All eyes were on the sophomore quarterback, Kato Nelson. He looks to build off of a strong year where he took the reigns as the starter from Thomas Woodson.

The biggest play of the day came when Nelson threw for a 65-yard touchdown to redshirt senior, Kwadarrius Smith.

Zips fans saw multiple players get valuable reps in the spring game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Alex Ramart completed a touchdown pass of his own in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the blue team.

Post-scrimmage Terry Bowden discussed the Zips’ two quarterbacks and said, “Both can run our offense. Kato is more of a runner, while Alex has a good feel for when to throw and when to run.”

He also stressed on a dynamic receiving core, highlighted by sophomore Andre Williams. Coach Bowden stressed on him being a factor and making an effort of giving him the ball on offense.

A player Coach Bowden mentioned having a “phenomenal spring” is running back, Van Edwards Jr. After the loss of Warren Ball, it is good to see the coaching staff seeing progress from a player expected to produce.

The Zips will open the season at Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 1st. For more information on that game and the rest of the season check out gozips.com.