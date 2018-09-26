UA to Host Grand Opening for Esports

The inaugural event will include gaming, prizes and information on joining the Esports program.

A sign marks the location of the Esports venue at Williams Honors College. This spot was originally a Zip Card Office branch

The University of Akron will be hosting a grand opening for Esports on Oct. 5, 2018 from 2-6 p.m. in the Coleman Commons, between the Student Union and the FirstEnergy Stadium-Cub Cadet Field.

This event is free and will showcase UA’s new state-of-the-art Esports facilities, as well as provide additional information to those interested in joining the program.

Activities will occur throughout the evening at Williams Honors College, Taber Student Union and InfoCision Stadium.

“We expect a large turnout due to the overlap with family weekend and homecoming, as well as the already interested student population that are currently participating in the program,” David Kirk, Assistant Director of Esports, said.

Gaming, prizes and giveaways will also be available during the grand opening.

