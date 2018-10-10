Bierce Library Hosts ‘Super Quiet Study Hall’ on Five-Star Fridays

Students are encouraged to attend the Super Quiet Study Hall on Fridays to catch up on schoolwork, study and still have access to various academic resources.

A sign on the third floor of Bierce showing the area is reserved for students to study in a quiet environment.

Students can attend “Super Quiet Study Hall” every Friday until Dec. 14, 2018, on the third floor of the Bierce Library from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to The University of Akron Events site, Super Quiet Study Hall consists of tables specially reserved for students to study and catch up on schoolwork in a silent environment.

“It was an idea that UA Press Director Jon Miller came up with when we were brainstorming ways University Libraries could help students during Five-Star Fridays,” Stephanie Everett, Manager of Planning, Communications and Engagement for the University Libraries, said.

The third floor of Bierce has been a place where students have gone for quiet studying in the past and now has been dedicated to this idea for Five-Star Fridays.

Everett said that students can become overwhelmed about not being able to focus on studying and homework. For this reason, students may find the library as a place where they can better their learning.

“By providing them an opportunity to study in a dedicated quiet place while still having access to books, internet, and technology we make it easier for students to set, work through and complete goals that are necessary components of time management and organizational skill that help them be successful in college,” Everett said.

Other services offered in Bierce include 3D printing, Interlibrary loan, laptop checkouts, Starbucks Coffee, tutoring labs and many more, according to the Bierce Library website.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of this space dedicated to quiet studying on Fridays, while still having access to academic resources, in order to better their college experience, Everett said.

“You’ve got this and we’ve got your back,” Everett said.