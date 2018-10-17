The Complete List of Programs Cut at The University of Akron
October 17, 2018
Filed under Campus News, News
This list was made using a list of eliminated programs released at the Aug. 15 Board of Trustees meeting and is organized by degree type and the college in which program was offered.
The programs are listed with their college and degree type. The UA colleges that saw program cuts are as follows:
Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences. (BCAS)
College of Applied Science and Technology. (CAST)
College of Business Administration. (CBA)
College of Engineering. (CE)
College of Health Professions. (CHP)
College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering. (PSPE)
The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education. (LJFFCOE)
Wayne College. (WC)
The abbreviations for the degree types are specified below before each section of programs.
Doctoral Degrees & Tracks
Ph.D.: Doctor of Philosophy
Adult Development and Aging
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- Ph.D.
History
- Buchtel College of Arts Sciences
- Ph.D.
Sociology
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- Ph.D.
Counselor Education and Supervision
- College of Health Professions
- Ph.D.
Marriage and Family Counseling
- College of Health Professions
- Ph.D.
Nursing
- College of Health Professions
- Ph.D.
Applied Mathematics
- College of Engineering
- Ph.D.
Biomedical Engineering
- College of Engineering
- Ph.D.
Computer Engineering
- College of Engineering
- Ph.D.
Electrical Engineering
- College of Engineering
- Ph.D.
Master’s Degrees & Tracks
M.S.: Master of Science.
M.A.: Master of Arts.
M.S.M.: Master of Science in Management.
M.S.P.E.: Master of Science Polymer Engineering.
Geography / Geography Information Systems
- Buchtel Colleges of Arts and Sciences
- M.S.
History
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- M.A.
Mathematics
- Buchtel College of Arts Sciences
- M.S.
M.S. – Mathematics
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.S. / M.S.
Physics
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- M.S.
Sociology
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- M.A.
Spanish
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- M.A.
Accounting / Information Systems
- College of Business Administration
- M.S.A.
Applied Mathematics
- College of Business Administration
- M.B.A.
Business Analytics
- College of Business Administration
- M.B.A.
Economics
- College of Business Administration
- M.A.
M.A. – Economics (Accelerated)
- College of Business Administration
- B.A. / M.A.
Healthcare Management
- College of Business Administration
- M.B.A.
International Business
- College of Business Administration
- M.B.A.
Technological Innovation
- College of Business Administration
- M.S.M.
Child Life Specialization
- College of Health Professions
- M.A.
Classroom Guidance
- College of Health Professions
- M.A.
Classroom Guidance
- College of Health Professions
- M.S.
Marriage and Family Counseling
- College of Health Professions
- M.S.
Master of Public Health
- College of Health Professions
- M.S.
Biomedical Engineering
- College of Engineering
- M.S.
Engineering Management Specialization
- College of Engineering
- M.S.
Assessment Evaluation and Data Literacy
- The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education
- M.A.
Education Administration – Higher Education
- The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education
- M.A.
Education Administration – Higher Education
- The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education
- M.S.
Educational Foundations / Instructional Technology
- The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education
- M.A.
Special Education (for Practicing Teachers)
- The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education
- M.A.
Special Education – Mild to Moderate
- The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education
- M.S.
Special Education – Moderate to Intensive
- The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education
- M.S.
Special Education – Early Childhood Education
- The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education
- M.S.
Polymer Engineering
- College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering
- B.A. / M.S.
Polymer Engineering – Applied Mathematics
- College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering
- B.S. / M.S.P.E.
Polymer Science – Natural Sciences
- College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering
- B.S. / M.S.
Bachelor’s Degrees & Tracks
B.A.: Bachelor of Arts.
B.S.: Bachelor of Science.
Family and Consumer Science – Teacher Education
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.A.
Art – History Emphasis
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.A.
Fashion Merchandising – Apparel
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.A.
Fashion Merchandising – Business Fashion
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.A.
Fashion Merchandising – Fiber Arts
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.A.
Fashion Merchandising – Home Furnishings
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.A.
French
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.A.
French and Francophone Studies
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.A.
Geography / Geographic Information Systems
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.S.
Interior Design
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.A.
Mathematics
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.S.
Applied Mathematics – Economics
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.S. / M.A.
Physics
- Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences
- B.S.
CIS Special IT Applications
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- B.S.
CIS Web Development
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- B.S.
Labor Economics
- College of Business Administration
- B.S.
Athletic Training
- College of Health Professions
- B.S.
Dietetics / Didactic Programs
- College of Health Professions
- B.S.
PK – 12 Physical Education
- College of Health Professions
- B.S.
Engineering – Generalist Degree
- College of Engineering
- B.S.
Associate’s Degrees & Tracks
A.S.: Associate of Science.
A.A.: Associate of Arts.
A.A.B.: Associate of Applied Business.
A.A.S.: Associate of Applied Science.
Business Management Technology – Accounting
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.B.
Business Management Technology – General
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.B.
Business Management Technology – Small Business
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.B.
CIS Web Development
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.B.
Geographic and Land Information Systems (GLIS)
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.S.
Hospitality Management – Culinary Arts
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.B.
Hospitality Management – Hotel Lodging
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.B.
Marketing and Sales – Advertising
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.B.
Marketing Technology – Fashion
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.B.
Healthcare Simulation Technology
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.S.
Allied Health Technology – Medical Assisting Technology
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.S.
Allied Health Technology – Radiologic Technology
- College of Health Professions
- A.A.S.
Allied Health Technology – Surgical Technology
- College of Health Professions
- A.A.S.
CIS Network Option – Microsoft Track
- College of Applied Science and Technology
- A.A.S.
Exercise Science Technology
- Wayne College
- A.A.S.
Healthcare Office Management
- Wayne College
- A.A.B.
Paraprofessional Education
- Wayne College
- A.A.S.
