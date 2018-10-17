The Complete List of Programs Cut at The University of Akron

This list was made using a list of eliminated programs released at the Aug. 15 Board of Trustees meeting and is organized by degree type and the college in which program was offered.

The programs are listed with their college and degree type. The UA colleges that saw program cuts are as follows:

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences. (BCAS)

College of Applied Science and Technology. (CAST)

College of Business Administration. (CBA)

College of Engineering. (CE)

College of Health Professions. (CHP)

College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering. (PSPE)

The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education. (LJFFCOE)

Wayne College. (WC)

The abbreviations for the degree types are specified below before each section of programs.

Doctoral Degrees & Tracks

Ph.D.: Doctor of Philosophy

Adult Development and Aging

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences Ph.D.



History

Buchtel College of Arts Sciences Ph.D.



Sociology

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences Ph.D.



Counselor Education and Supervision

College of Health Professions Ph.D.



Marriage and Family Counseling

College of Health Professions Ph.D.



Nursing

College of Health Professions Ph.D.



Applied Mathematics

College of Engineering Ph.D.



Biomedical Engineering

College of Engineering Ph.D.



Computer Engineering

College of Engineering Ph.D.



Electrical Engineering

College of Engineering Ph.D.



Master’s Degrees & Tracks

M.S.: Master of Science.

M.A.: Master of Arts.

M.S.M.: Master of Science in Management.

M.S.P.E.: Master of Science Polymer Engineering.

Geography / Geography Information Systems

Buchtel Colleges of Arts and Sciences M.S.



History

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences M.A.



Mathematics

Buchtel College of Arts Sciences M.S.



M.S. – Mathematics

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.S. / M.S.



Physics

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences M.S.



Sociology

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences M.A.



Spanish

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences M.A.



Accounting / Information Systems

College of Business Administration M.S.A.



Applied Mathematics

College of Business Administration M.B.A.



Business Analytics

College of Business Administration M.B.A.



Economics

College of Business Administration M.A.



M.A. – Economics (Accelerated)

College of Business Administration B.A. / M.A.



Healthcare Management

College of Business Administration M.B.A.



International Business

College of Business Administration M.B.A.



Technological Innovation

College of Business Administration M.S.M.



Child Life Specialization

College of Health Professions M.A.



Classroom Guidance

College of Health Professions M.A.



Classroom Guidance

College of Health Professions M.S.



Marriage and Family Counseling

College of Health Professions M.S.



Master of Public Health

College of Health Professions M.S.



Biomedical Engineering

College of Engineering M.S.



Engineering Management Specialization

College of Engineering M.S.



Assessment Evaluation and Data Literacy

The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education M.A.



Education Administration – Higher Education

The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education M.A.



Education Administration – Higher Education

The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education M.S.



Educational Foundations / Instructional Technology

The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education M.A.



Special Education (for Practicing Teachers)

The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education M.A.



Special Education – Mild to Moderate

The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education M.S.



Special Education – Moderate to Intensive

The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education M.S.



Special Education – Early Childhood Education

The LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education M.S.



Polymer Engineering

College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering B.A. / M.S.



Polymer Engineering – Applied Mathematics

College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering B.S. / M.S.P.E.



Polymer Science – Natural Sciences

College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering B.S. / M.S.



Bachelor’s Degrees & Tracks

B.A.: Bachelor of Arts.

B.S.: Bachelor of Science.

Family and Consumer Science – Teacher Education

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.A.



Art – History Emphasis

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.A.



Fashion Merchandising – Apparel

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.A.



Fashion Merchandising – Business Fashion

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.A.



Fashion Merchandising – Fiber Arts

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.A.



Fashion Merchandising – Home Furnishings

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.A.



French

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.A.



French and Francophone Studies

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.A.



Geography / Geographic Information Systems

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.S.



Interior Design

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.A.



Mathematics

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.S.



Applied Mathematics – Economics

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.S. / M.A.



Physics

Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences B.S.



CIS Special IT Applications

College of Applied Science and Technology B.S.



CIS Web Development

College of Applied Science and Technology B.S.



Labor Economics

College of Business Administration B.S.



Athletic Training

College of Health Professions B.S.



Dietetics / Didactic Programs

College of Health Professions B.S.



PK – 12 Physical Education

College of Health Professions B.S.



Engineering – Generalist Degree

College of Engineering B.S.



Associate’s Degrees & Tracks

A.S.: Associate of Science.

A.A.: Associate of Arts.

A.A.B.: Associate of Applied Business.

A.A.S.: Associate of Applied Science.

Business Management Technology – Accounting

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.B.



Business Management Technology – General

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.B.



Business Management Technology – Small Business

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.B.



CIS Web Development

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.B.



Geographic and Land Information Systems (GLIS)

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.S.



Hospitality Management – Culinary Arts

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.B.



Hospitality Management – Hotel Lodging

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.B.



Marketing and Sales – Advertising

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.B.



Marketing Technology – Fashion

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.B.



Healthcare Simulation Technology

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.S.



Allied Health Technology – Medical Assisting Technology

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.S.



Allied Health Technology – Radiologic Technology

College of Health Professions A.A.S.



Allied Health Technology – Surgical Technology

College of Health Professions A.A.S.



CIS Network Option – Microsoft Track

College of Applied Science and Technology A.A.S.



Exercise Science Technology

Wayne College A.A.S.



Healthcare Office Management

Wayne College A.A.B.



Paraprofessional Education