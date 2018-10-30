‘Family Game Room Night’ Offers Fun, Free Halloween Party

The Zips Programming Network hopes to give UA students, faculty, and families a place to hang out for Halloween without cost.

The Roo Lounge changed their sign to “The Boo Lounge” in the spirit of Halloween.

The Zips Programming Network is hosting “Family Game Room Night” on Friday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Roo Lounge at the Taber Student Union.

According to The University of Akron events webpage, the event will include “free bowling along with other free games, food, prizes and fun,” for students, faculty and families.

All services in the Roo Lounge will be open for those in attendance.

Bryce Chekan, President of ZPN, said the goal for this event is to provide a free Halloween party for UA families and children.

“Who doesn’t love a little free candy, pizza and Halloween games? Bowling will be open and so will billiards,” Chekan said. “It is a great choice for any family on a budget.”

Also during the event, ZPN will be giving out prizes for the best costume, most creative costume and funniest costume.

Sophomore Benjamin Vitu, an electrical engineering major, said the event sounds enjoyable and thinks that it being free is even better.

Freshman Lillian Gonzalez, a computer engineering major, said this event is a great idea because it provides students with something to do for Halloween in a safe place.

“I think it’s a great social event for students to get to know one another. I think it also keeps students in a safe environment for a party, which is always a concern,” Gonzalez said.