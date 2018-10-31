Zips for Akron Hope: Get Involved in Wrapping Night, Delivery Days

To help spread the Christmas spirit throughout Akron, Zips for Akron Hope have adopted four schools for people to donate gifts to.

Previous Akron Hope volunteers with a students who received gifts through the outreach program. (Image via Akron Hope)

In December, Zips for Akron Hope will be holding their fourth annual Adopt a Classroom Outreach event and will be adopting four elementary schools in Akron Public schools this year to help spread the Christmas spirit.

These schools include Helen Arnold, Mason, Partage Path and Firestone Park.

Kayla Wilson, Zips for Akron Hope president, said that there are a total of 61 classrooms between the four schools to adopt, which is done by gift giving or monetary donations.

“Once a donor is given this classroom assignment, they will receive counts of boys and girls, the grade level, and the teacher name,” Wilson said. “This information allows the donor to get the most appropriate gifts for their group of students.”

There are multiple ways people can donate towards this event. People can directly buy gifts to be donated, donate money with amounts as small as $10 or donate your time.

According to the Akron Hope website, every child will receive a new, wrapped gift personally delivered by volunteers through this outreach program.

“Adopt A Classroom uses toys as a tool to spread love, joy, and hope during the holiday season. Take action today by adopting a classroom, volunteering to wrap gifts, or spending a few days out of the year with us hand-delivering toys to over 1,000 students,” the website said.

After the presents are purchased, a drop off day is held to organize the gifts and get a final count prior to Wrapping Night.

Wrapping Night will take place on Dec. 5 at 6:00 p.m. and is a great way to volunteer for the community. Anyone is welcome to join to help wrap gifts and sign cards for the 1,200 students and teachers. Food will be provided along with activities.

Once all the presents have been wrapped from Wrapping Night, Delivery Days are next and each school will have their own specific Delivery Day.

“Delivery Days are the days where we get to see what makes the whole outreach worthwhile,” Wilson said. “Volunteers flood into the classrooms as we watch the children open their gifts, while we share our love and joy with them.”

The dates and times for Delivery Days are as follows:

Firestone Park on Tuesday, Dec. 11. At 9:30 a.m.

Mason on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Helen Arnold on Friday, Dec. 14 all day.

Portage Path on Tuesday, Dec. 18 all day.

Sign up forms for Wrapping Night and Delivery Days are now live on akronhope.org.