Men’s Soccer Wins MAC Championship
Akron: 3 - Western Michigan: 0
November 13, 2018
The Akron Zips Men’s Soccer Team captured its 15th Mid-American Conference Tournament title and seventh consecutive league tournament title win on Sunday, Nov. 11 against Western Michigan.
According to GoZips.com, Akron has now won four consecutive games and outshot SIU Edwardsville, West Virginia and Western Michigan by a combined 52-20 margin, including 22-7 on goal, in three MAC Tournament contests.
The win helped come about by junior Marcel Zajac (Mississauga, Ontario) who had two of the three second-half goals.
Along with the two second-half goals, Zajac was selected as the Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Western Michigan was outshot 17-10, including 11-2 on goal. The Zips received a game-high of three shots apiece from sophomore David Egbo (Enugu, Nigeria), redshirt junior, Skye Harter (Copley, Ohio), Abdi Mohamed (Westerville, Ohio) and Zajac.
While the first half ended scorelessly, the Zips continued their aggressive offense in the second half when Egbo found the net in the 65th minute off a corner kick from freshman Colin Biros (Canton, Ohio) and senior Marco Micaletto (Rome, Italy).
Akron found the net again when Zajac scored in the 84th minute and his fourth goal of the season with his assists coming from Micaletto and Mohamed.
Zajac’s second goal came in the 88th minute when he found an empty net after being assisted by Ezana Kahsay (Asmeras, Eritea).
Akron will face off against in an NCAA Tournament Opening Round game on Thursday, Nov. 15 at FirstEnergy Stadium-Cub Cadet Field. The winner of Thursday’s tournament game will go on to face No. 9 Syracuse.
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, profanity, or inaccurate or misleading information. The Buchtelite does not approve of racism, sexism, homophobia, ableism, classism, etc. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.