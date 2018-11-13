UADC Fall Dance Concert: A Mixture of Individual Styles

The performance will include five different routines; each one choreographed by a unique individual with vast experiences in dance.

The University of Akron Dance Company will be performing its Fall 2018 Dance Concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Kolbe Hall Daum Theatre on Nov. 15,16 and 17.

Tickets for this event can be purchased by calling 330-972-7895. General admission is $12, student admission is $6 and seniors, UA alumni, faculty and staff admission is $10.

According to the UADC website, the faculty choreographer is visiting professor Nick Carlisle with guest choreographers Holly Bass, Kaleb Reilly and Mary-Elizabeth Fenn.

The performance will include five total routines; “4 Women”, “Orientation”, “The Facade of Solitude”, “Exceptions” and “How Creativity Happens”, according to the performance highlights.

The first routine, “4 Women,” is choreographed by Carlisle, who said on the UADC website that the “dance is dedicated to my Mother.”

With a Master of Fine Arts in dance performance and choreography from Case Western Reserve University, Carlisle has been at UA since 1997, according to his UA biography.

Carlisle has “performed extensively with the Tom Evert Dance Company, Cleveland Ballet Dancing Wheels, and MorrisonDance,” the biography said.

The second routine, “Orientation,” in the performance is choreographed by Bass with music from Udi Harpaz and Aretha Franklin.

Bass is a writer, director and a multidisciplinary in performance and visual arts who directs various programs for DC’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation services, the UADC website said.

“Her work has been presented at spaces such as the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian Museums, the Seattle Art Museum, Art Basel Miami Beach (Project Miami Fair) and the South African State Theatre,” the UADC website said.

Then, the third routine, “The Facade of Solitude,” is choreographed by Lilia Bailey with music by Daniel Hope, Jacques Ammon and more.

However, at the time of publication, the UADC did not provide information regarding Bailey or her previous experience in the performing arts.

“Exceptions,” the fourth routine, is choreographed by Reilly, who began his dancing career at 14 and continued his education at Belhaven University.

Along with several performances during his undergraduate program, Reilly has toured South Korea twice with Bal Malhada, “a dance ensemble which engaged in dance outreach and international festivals throughout the country,” the UADC website said.

Since 2016, Reilly has been a freelance guest artist in several performances across the U.S. while offering independent training to different northeast Ohio communities, according to the UADC website.

The final routine, “How Creativity Happens,” is choreographed by Fenn, who has a bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“Professional dance experience includes; featured soloist with Spinal Tap and appeared as a soloist in Kanye West’s concert summer series in 2011,” the UADC website said.