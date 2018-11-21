Men’s Soccer Advances Again

Sunday, Nov. 18, the Akron Zips Men’s Soccer team took a 3-1 win over Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on the campus of Colgate University.

With this win, the Zips advance to the Sweet 16 of the tournament where they will play top-seeded Wake Forest.

The Zips have now gone on a six-game winning streak.

According to GoZips.com, Sophomore David Egbo (Enugu, Nigeria) and junior Marcel Zajac (Mississauga, Ontario) had the team high of 4 shots each. Also, senior Abdi Mohamed (Westerville, OH) had 3 shots, senior Ezana Kahsay (Asmeras, Eritrea) and sophomore Daniel Strachan (Lakewood, OH) had 2 shots each.

The Zips goalkeeper, senior Ben Lundt (Berlin, Germany) had five saves for the game while Syracuse keeper, Hendrik Hilpert had eight saves.

In the opening half, the Zips were outshot 12-10, including 6-5 on goal.

Mohamed gave the Zips their initial lead at the 36-minute mark with his first goal of the season. Egbo took a ball from a Syracuse defender in the box, which Mohamed was able to control and redirect to the corner of the net.

Syracuse later scored the equalizing goal at the 42-minute mark.

Zajac scored the game-winning goal at the 74-minute mark and overall, making this his seventh goal of the season. Mohamed had a corner that deflected off the hands of Halpert, landing in front of Zajac to punch into the net.

Morgan Hackworth (Brandenton, FL) scored his fourth goal of the season at the 80-minute mark when Freshman Sam Tojaga (Erie, PA) sent a ball into the box where Hackworth was able to connect.

The Zips are scheduled to continue their season on Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. against Wake Forest. This game will be the Zips’ seventh third-round game of the NCAA Tournament in the last 10 seasons and tenth total since 2003.