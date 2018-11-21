‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Coming to Bierce Library

Dungeons and Dragons, a fantasy role-playing game is making its debut on campus.

Dungeons & Dragons Friday will be coming to Bierce Library on Nov. 30. From 1-3 p.m., complete with the chance to work with a Dungeon Master, a short adventure and provided characters.

This event does not require students to make reservations.

Melanie McGurr, head of Electronic Services in Bierce Library, said this event and Board Game Fridays are ways students can relax and de-stress while interacting with staff and fellow students.

McGurr’s husband, Sean, will be attending as the Dungeon Master.

“A Dungeon Master (DM) is the person who runs the game. He or she has a familiarity with the rules and plays the non-player characters (NPCs), monsters, and creatures the characters encounter.” Sean McGurr said.

Sean McGurr said that with some reading and research, it is possible for anyone to become a Dungeon Master.

The characters that will be provided for this event will be “pre-generated characters,” Sean McGurr said, with many races such as elves, dwarves, halflings and humans, along with various classes including fighters, wizards, clerics and rogues.

Then, the short adventure will allow characters to “role-play, investigate, and encounter some strange creatures” Sean McGurr said.

Overall, the adventure is designed for a single session of Dungeons and Dragons. However, players are able to keep their characters and continue future sessions, Sean McGurr said.

Students will also have the ability to create their own characters for future use within the game, according to the Bierce Library events page.

Sean said he will help those students by “using the player’s imagination and a set of dice” to help make unique characters.

Students should become involved with games like Dungeons and Dragons because the role-playing aspect gives them the chance to expand their imagination and create stories with other players, Sean McGurr said.

“I played D&D when I was a kid. After being away from the game for a while, it has made a comeback via popular culture (Stranger Things) and the opening of gaming cafes. I wanted to get back into it and have been having a blast,” Sean said.

Both Melanie and Sean are looking forward to students attending the event and having fun with playing Dungeons and Dragons.

“We love helping students at Bierce, and this is just another way to welcome them to the library and help them have some fun,” said Melanie McGurr.

More information can be found here.