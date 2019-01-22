Community Outlook Positive During First Week

The first week of the spring semester began and ended with quite a bit of snow, but that didn’t stop The University of Akron campus community from having a positive outlook.



In fact, some welcomed the snow. Dr. Mary Biddinger, a professor in the English Department and poet, said seeing a little snow on campus was one of her favorite parts of the week.



Noor Hindi, a graduate student teaching Advanced Poetry Writing with Biddinger, also thought the first week of classes was exciting. Hindi said she looked forward to getting to know her first class of students.



Hindi teaches with Biddinger through a teaching internship through the Northeast Ohio Master of Fine Arts (NEOMFA) program.



While Hindi and Biddinger seemed to look forward to getting to know students the most, undergraduate students interviewed were most excited about their classes.



Tenesha Powell, a Social Work major and non-traditional student said she looked forward to two classes: Courtship and Marriage Family Relations and History of Women in Latin America.



Powell said she was looking forward to the classes because it would add diversity to her schedule and would cover subjects that are applicable to her field of work.

Two undergrads and College Credit Plus students seemed to enjoy the week the most. One student, Mychael Leno, said the week had been sensational. Leno thinks he might be going into business and his goal is to run his own business someday.



Josh Lloyd, another CCP student said he is looking forward to being challenged in his ethics class, which is the class he is most looking forward to.



Leno and Lloyd both attend Akron Early College High School, which according to the school’s website, is designed for first-generation college students to earn their high school diploma while obtaining an associate degree.

The campus community, whether it be undergraduate students, graduate students or teachers seem to be thriving during the first week, making way for a positive semester.