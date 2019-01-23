OrgSync to Change Name
The University of Akron’s student organization database, OrgSync, will soon bear a new name this semester, according to a ZipMail released on Jan. 8.Students were able to vote on the proposed name changes, which included “The Pouch,” “RooSync,” “RooConnect” and “Engage!”. Voting ended on Jan. 18 at 11:45 p.m. The four choices were narrowed down from a survey seeking recommendations for names sent out via ZipMail during the fall semester of 2018, the ZipMail release said. When asked further questions about the name change, Assistant Director of Student Life William Bernard, said Student Life is coordinating a release of more information regarding the topic. The Buchtelite will continue to provide coverage on this story as more information is released.
