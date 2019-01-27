E.J. Thomas Hall Presents: Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues

The University of Akron is again hosting Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues at E.J. Thomas Hall on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this event are on sale now on Ticketmaster.

According to their

website

, V-Day is a global activist movement aimed at ending violence against all individuals who identify as women worldwide. V-Day activists want to raise money to help stop the violence against women including rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation (FGM) and sex trafficking.

V-Day campaigns have local volunteers, usually college students, organize productions of either

The Vagina Monologues

or

A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer.

All proceeds of the performances go to local centers that work on ending violence against women.





UA’s

events webpage

explains the proceeds for the production of The Vagina Monologues at UA will go to the Rape Crisis Center. The Rape Crisis Center has a satellite office located in Room 246 of the Student Recreation & Wellness Center.





The

Rape Crisis Center

employs advocates to support survivors 24 hours a day, every day with their confidential hotline, 877-906-7273. This hotline offers services such as counseling, hospital advocacy, education and outreach.





The Rape Crisis Center’s main office is located at 974 E. Market St. in Akron.

