Student Recreation and Wellness Center to Hold Blood Drive
Starting Feb. 5, students can donate blood at the Student Rec Center as part of UA’s Black History Month.
February 4, 2019
The University of Akron Student Recreation and Wellness Center will be hosting a blood drive Feb. 5-8 from 12-8 p.m.The blood drive will be held in room 245, which is the classroom in the rec center, student assistant of Campus Programs Claire DeBruin said.
This is one of the many events being held by Campus Programs in support of Black History Month at UA.
Some of the general requirements for donating blood, according to the American Red Cross are to be in overall good health and feeling well. Also, it’s important that you haven’t donated blood in the last 56 days.
Students must be over 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds to donate blood. It’s also recommended to drink extra water and eat food rich in iron before giving blood. “Whatever your reason, the need for blood is constant and you will feel good knowing your donation can help save up to three lives,” the website said.
Sala Wier is majoring in public relations, with a minor in women's studies. She will be graduating in Spring 2019.
Sala has been a copy editor for The Buchtelite for the past two years and is grateful for the experience it has given her.
Contact Sala:
copy-editor1@buchtelite.com
