Scared Scriptless Coming to Akron
February 19, 2019
EJ Thomas Hall is hosting the Scared Scriptless show put on by Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, most known for their comedy and improv work on Whose Line is it Anyway? on April 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Many famous comedians graced the stage onWhose Line is it Anyway? including Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg and Keegan-Michael Key. Mochrie and Sherwood, however, were season regulars.
The two comedians were known for their improv work and the chemistry that formed when they performed together. Relying on that chemistry, the two decided to go on tour and continue the laughs along the way, according to their website.
“EJ is thrilled to host Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from Whose Line Is It Anyway? in April,” says Margo Ohlson, Director of Theatre Operations, “Audience participation is core to their style of comedy so students should come ready to join in the fun.” As the title suggests, the show is not scripted, and it changes from night to night.
In the frequently asked questions section of their tour website, it asks not once, but twice if the comedians are sure they’re making everything up each night. Their answer simply reads, “Yes.” “The entire show is driven by audience participation. Audience members yell out suggestions and Colin and Brad do the rest,” The website reads. The pricing for tickets range from $29.75 to $49.75 and can be found on Ticketmaster, or by calling the EJ Thomas Box Office at 330-972-7570. Accessible seating is not available for this event.
Amanda Piekarz is an English Major with a Creative Writing minor at The University of Akron.
She is an avid creative writer and loves to read. Although Amanda loves Ohio, she was born in New Jersey; and hopes to one day return home and attend graduate school on the east coast.
Connect with Amanda:
arts-entertainment-editor@buchtelite.com
