Scared Scriptless Coming to Akron





EJ Thomas Hall is hosting the Scared Scriptless show put on by Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, most known for their comedy and improv work on Whose Line is it Anyway? on April 4, at 7:30 p.m.



Many famous comedians graced the stage onWhose Line is it Anyway? including Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg and Keegan-Michael Key. Mochrie and Sherwood, however, were season regulars.



The two comedians were known for their improv work and the chemistry that formed when they performed together. Relying on that chemistry, the two decided to go on tour and continue the laughs along the way, according to their website.

“An excellent show… Hilarious… Astonishing! This duo has skills in abundance for a funny thrill ride,”

The Scared Scriptless show changes every night. According to their website, the comedians take audience input and value the audience participation as a way to make each show different than the next.





“EJ is thrilled to host Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

in April,” says Margo Ohlson, Director of Theatre Operations, “Audience participation is core to their style of comedy so students should come ready to join in the fun.”

As the title suggests, the show is not scripted, and it changes from night to night.



, it asks not once, but twice if the comedians are sure they’re making everything up each night. Their answer simply reads, “Yes.”

“The entire show is driven by audience participation. Audience members yell out suggestions and Colin and Brad do the rest,” The website reads.

The pricing for tickets range from $29.75 to $49.75 and can be found on

Ticketmaster

, or by calling the EJ Thomas Box Office at 330-972-7570. Accessible seating is not available for this event.

The Columbus Dispatch saidIn the frequently asked questions section of their tour website

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel