‘Finding Neverland’ Makes Way To Broadway in Akron
February 19, 2019
‘Finding Neverland’ is coming to EJ Thomas Hall on March 5-6, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Broadway in Akron Series, which has brought shows like ‘Rent’, ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘Rock of Ages’ to EJ Thomas Hall over the years.According to the Broadway in Akron webpage, this show has been the recipient of many awards, including the Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical.
The show is directed by Tony-Award-winner Diane Paulus, the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University. Paulus was also on Time Magazine’s 2014 annual list of the 100 Most Influential People. ‘Finding Neverland’ is the backstory to the creation of a Disney favorite: Peter Pan. In this show, a struggling writer finds much-needed inspiration when he meets four brothers with wild imaginations and their widowed mother.
The struggling playwright had been starved for an idea that he believed would steal the imagination of the London Theatre attendees. So, the writer sets out to create a play that equals the imagination of the young boys, and much more. Through his adventures, this man eventually finds Neverland.
Miranda Rasicci, a hopeful future student of The University of Akron, purchased tickets for this event a few months in advance.
“I always loved Peter Pan as a kid, and when I heard this play was coming to Akron, I had to buy tickets,” Rasicci said. ‘Finding Neverland’ tickets are on sale now. The ticket prices range from $30-77 per ticket.
Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster, or by calling 330-253-2488. Accessible seating is not available in EJ Thomas Hall at the moment.
For questions on venues, and seating at this event, please email ejthomas@uakron.edu or call 330-972-7595.
Amanda Piekarz is an English Major with a Creative Writing minor at The University of Akron.
She is an avid creative writer and loves to read. Although Amanda loves Ohio, she was born in New Jersey; and hopes to one day return home and attend graduate school on the east coast.
Connect with Amanda:
arts-entertainment-editor@buchtelite.com
