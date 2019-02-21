Akron School Superintendent Joins Board of Trustees
February 21, 2019
The University of Akron Board of Trustees has appointed Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James as an advisory trustee, the Board announced last Wednesday.
The board unanimously voted to appoint the longtime Akron school leader during their regular meeting on Feb. 13.
As an advisory member of the Board, James will have no voting capabilities, and instead will be relied upon for his expertise in education and serve as an advisor to the trustees, as the job title suggests.
Advisory members are selected based on the success in their chosen field or business; state or national prominence; ability to serve as an advocate for higher education; ability and willingness to offer advice to the board and president; and demonstrated support of the University, according to a press release.
Board chairman Joseph Gingo applauded James’ appointment in a prepared statement on Wednesday.
“We are very grateful and excited that Superintendent James is joining our Board,” Gingo said. “He is highly regarded in both the K-12 education community and in Akron and those connections will be very beneficial to the University. His experiences and insights will also help us to broaden and deepen our cooperative working relationship with Akron Public Schools as we all strive to help ensure students are prepared for their college careers.”
The University and school district have worked closely to solidify their relationship in recent years, partnering last Fall with the LeBron James Family Foundation to open the I PROMISE School on W. Market Street.
The school enrolls at-risk youth in the city and affords them the opportunity to attend UA to further their education upon graduation from high school.
The University has also taken steps to attract local students from the district’s public high schools.
“Akron Public Schools and The University of Akron have been educational partners for many years,” James said. “We fortified that partnership this past year as UA became a sister university to three of our high schools as part of our College & Career Academies of Akron. Our relationship is among the most important in this community. The stronger and more productive it is, the greater the future will be for our children. I consider it an honor and a privilege to be at the table as an advisory trustee.”
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Jake Herron is majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Mass Media Production and a social media certificate at The University of Akron.
A three-time Best of SNO Award winner, he is a feature writer for The Buchtelite and also oversees online operations for the publication, including its website, social media accounts and the weekly E-Edition. Jake is also a member of WZIP and ZTV.
Connect with Jake:
online-editor@buchtelite.com
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.