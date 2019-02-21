Counseling & Testing Center Announces ‘Taking Care Week’ Events

Have you started to feel those mid-semester blues? With midterms right around the corner, students’ wellness and mental health may not be in the best state.



Luckily, the Counseling and Testing Center at The University of Akron dedicates a whole week of events to taking care of yourself.



Starting Feb. 25 and running to March 1, there will be a variety of events available for students to not only take care of themselves emotionally and physically, but also help others.

“We have been offering Taking Care Week for several years to encourage students and other members of the UA campus community to address wellness and mental health. A healthy community encourages academic success for our students,” Dr. Juanita Martin, the Executive Director of the Counseling and Testing Center, said.



This is the eighth annual Taking Care Week in its current form, Dr. Matt Altiere, a coordinator of Taking Care Week, said.

“Students have busy lives and it is easy to forget what you need to do to “fuel the tank” so to speak in order to keep going in a healthy manner,” Dr. Martin said.

“I think all of the events are great, but I look forward to the first day to kick off the week,” Dr. Altiere said.



The first event to take place will be the Stress Management Fair on Monday, Feb. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a chance to get some popcorn, play games, learn about biofeedback and make your own stress ball, Dr. Altiere said.

“I think people can gain a lot from many of the events planned for the week,” Dr. Martin said.



Events range from the Stress Management Fair to a Health Screening Fair and a Future Self Fair. See the attached flyer for times, dates and locations for each event.



Not listed on the flyer, but during the same time as “Get Well Cards for Children,” in the Taber Student Union Piano Lounge will be therapy dogs for students to pet.



“It’s fun to see students interact with the therapy dogs….helping others and petting a puppy are both good ways to take care of yourself,” Dr. Martin said.