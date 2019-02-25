Time to Audition for Akron’s Got Talent

Hosted by the Zips Programming Network, this campus-based event is held each year to showcase UA students’ talent and abilities.

Flyers promoting the event can be found in various areas of campus, such as the Taber Student Union.

Are you a student at The University of Akron who wants to get involved at an event on campus? Can you sing, dance, play an instrument or have another unique talent?

Open auditions for Akron’s Got Talent, a campus-based talent show hosted by the Zips Programming Network, are on Feb. 27 from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. in room 314 of the Taber Student Union.

Josh Villers, Traditional Events Chair for ZPN, is hosting the event for the second time this year and said he is looking forward to students showcasing their abilities.

“Students should audition because we want to show off Akron Students’ talents and abilities. Not to mention, there are prizes,” Villers said.

Brenna Lynn, a second-year master’s student, participated in Akron’s Got Talent 2018. Lynn performed her own version of “Royals” by Lorde.

Besides the prizes being offered, Lynn said students should audition because it is a unique opportunity to show talents to new people and new friends, which is not offered at many colleges.

The prizes this year include all-campus gift cards valuing $150 for first, $100 for second and $75 for third. Fourth place will receive a $50 Amazon gift card, Villers said.

ZPN is not looking for specific talents during the auditions because they want to show a wide variety of student abilities during the talent show.

“Last year’s winner, J.J. Jesser, played a Frank Ocean medley on the guitar and sang. It was incredible. Besides music, we’ve also had stand-up comedians and poets,” Villers said.

Lynn said the reason she participated in the talent show last year was that she enjoys getting the opportunity to connect with those on campus who love creativity.

“The best part about participating was hands down the friends I made. I struck up conversations with a lot of the other acts and a lot of us still follow each other on social media and connect,” Lynn said.

Although Lynn did not win the competition, she said another amazing experience came from the connections with other musical artists at Akron’s Got Talent.

“I even played another show not long after with a musician I met at the competition to promote my newest album, Arrows,” Lynn said.

Overall, students are encouraged to audition for the event and get a chance to not only showcase their talents, but also to meet new people and enjoy other acts.

Akron’s Got Talent will take place on March 14 from 6-9 p.m. in the Gardner Theatre at the Taber Student Union and is free for the public to attend. Seating is limited on a first come, first serve basis.

“We’re excited to see who comes out,” Villers said.