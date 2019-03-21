‘One Funny Mother’ Coming to E.J. Thomas Hall March 23

With millions of views on YouTube for her comedic speeches, former Miss America contestant, host and current mom Dena Blizzard, is coming for a live performance.

Set on a tour ending in London, Dena Blizzard will be performing her one-woman comedy act at E.J. Thomas Hall at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Blizzard is a mother who shows her talent of comedy about motherhood after her time as Miss New Jersey and a host for Miss America alongside Anderson Cooper.

Becoming a hit on the Internet, Blizzard’s most popular video on YouTube is her “Back to School Rant,” which according to the UA events webpage, had reached over 96 million views as of recently. Fans have started referring to her as the “Target Mom.”

A quick search of Blizzard online will bring up several results from over the years, on topics varying from advice on raising children with disabilities to humor that only mothers can relate to.

Working with an organization called Understood, which is dedicated to helping parents raise children with learning disabilities, Blizzard conducted an interview of her perspective on raising a child with disabilities and answers some questions about raising a child with disabilities.

In her household, Blizzard knows how to use humor to assist her daughter’s learning and overall to lighten the mood in any situation.

In the public eye, she entertains audiences by doing stand-up comedy that lightheartedly narrates and explains the various situations which moms can find themselves in on a frequent basis.

Blizzard also created “Chardonnay Go, The Board Game for Wine Lovers, Moms and Other Shameless People” and has appeared live on the news on multiple occasions long after her ten years working in the Miss America pageant.

In a 2016 interview with New Jersey 101.5, Blizzard explained how the “One Funny Mother” act stems from her passion for being a mother and all her struggles with raising her children. This allows her to share a very real connection with many in her audience.

In addition, Blizzard also regularly posts videos on her One Funny Mother Facebook page for her miniseries “Tipsy Tuesday.” After enjoying a bit of wine, she shares her thoughts on various topics and interacts with her fans.

Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster. Prices are $25, $29.50 and $35.