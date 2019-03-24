Rape Crisis Center Hosting Poetry Reading for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
March 24, 2019
The Rape Crisis Center of Medina and Summit Counties is hosting a poetry night on April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Starbucks Lounge to give survivors of sexual assault a voice and people a chance to read their work.
“We are hoping for students to submit work that is empowering or uplifting in some way, but really anything that students wish to share,” Angelica Corrado, the Campus Education & Outreach Advocate at the Rape Crisis Center, said.
As one of the several events planned by the Rape Crisis Center in accordance to Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the poetry night is a great way for people to express themselves while also relieving stress or anxiety, Corrado said.
Anyone can submit their work by sending it to Angelica Corrado at angelicac@scmcbws.org.
The members of the Rape Crisis Center are asking students to submit their work ahead of time to check for any graphic descriptions that may be triggering and as a way to plan ahead for the event.
“Sexual violence is a topic that a lot of people are uncomfortable talking about, but it is a very pervasive problem and that’s why we try to plan events where students can have a safe space to share their experiences and support survivors,” Corrado said.
The Rape Crisis Center has advocates to support survivors 24 hours a day, every day with their confidential hotline, 1-877-906-7273. This hotline offers services such as counseling, hospital advocacy, education, and outreach.
The Rape Crisis Center’s main office is located at 974 E Market St Akron, Ohio 44305. There is also a satellite office at The University of Akron located in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, room 246.
For anyone seeking further assistance from the Rape Crisis Center, they can contact them at 330-434-7273.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Amanda Piekarz is an English Major with a Creative Writing minor at The University of Akron.
She is an avid creative writer and loves to read. Although Amanda loves Ohio, she was born in New Jersey; and hopes to one day return home and attend graduate school on the east coast.
Connect with Amanda:
arts-entertainment-editor@buchtelite.com
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.