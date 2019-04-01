Stan Hywet to Open for 2019 Season on April 2
The theme of this season will be “Lasting Impressions” celebrating the art of Gertrude Penfield Seiberling.
April 1, 2019
“Lasting Impressions” aims to celebrate Gertrude Seiberling’s passion for painting through having her paintings on display in the Manor House of Stan Hywet during the 2019 season starting on April 2.
Gertrude Seiberling (1866-1946) was married to F.A. Seiberling (1859-1855), who would later become the founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Together, they raised their six surviving children while living in the mansion now known as Stan Hywet Hall in Akron.
At Stan Hywet, people can explore their former estate, which includes a “historic 65-room Tudor Revival Manor House, Gothic Revival Conservatory, Gate Lodge (birthplace of Alcoholics Anonymous) and about 70 acres of artistically landscaped grounds and formal gardens,” according to its website.
Many of the paintings that will be on display are owned by Stan Hywet, but others are on loan from Seiberling family members and many have never been publicly displayed before, their website said.
Local artists have also been commissioned to create one-of-a-kind sculptures that will be displayed to complement this display at the Manor House.
Though there are self-guided estate tours available all year round, guided estate tours along with the gardens, Gate Lodge & Corbin Conservatory will now be open to the public.
College students receive all youth pricing with a valid student ID. See their website for additional ticket prices.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Sala Wier is majoring in public relations, with a minor in women's studies at The University of Akron. She will be graduating in Spring 2019.
Sala has been a copy editor for The Buchtelite for the past two years and is grateful for the experience it has given her.
Connect with Sala:
copy-editor1@buchtelite.com
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.