Akron Zoo to Celebrate Earth Day

The Akron Zoo is celebrating Earth Day on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 25 vendors throughout the park sharing information on conservation, green energy and sustainable living efforts in the Akron community.

Doug Piekarz, President and CEO of the Akron Zoo, said that “Party for the Planet” is the zoo’s unique way to celebrate Earth Day as a day to strengthen connections to wildlife and inspire learning about conservation.

The Akron Zoo has been involved in of conservation efforts in both the greater Akron community and worldwide through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Rubber City Radio, which consists of stations WONE, WQMX and WAKR, will also be at the Akron Zoo as co-hosts for the entertainment and events happening all day.

“There’s no better place to experience the stories behind the conservation of our natural world than by joining us for Party for the Planet on April 19 and coming nose to nose with many conservation success stories that call the Akron Zoo home,” Piekarz said.

Normal operating hours for the Akron Zoo are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The events planned for Party for the Planet will happen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The events offered for Party to the Planet are free, but general admission rates apply.

Admission for adults is $12, $10 for senior citizens, $9 for children 2-14 and children under the age of 2 are free. Parking is $3 for events and general admission. Tickets can be purchased on the Akron Zoo’s website.