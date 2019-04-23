Changes Coming to 2019 SpringFest

The University of Akron is hosting a newly-imagined SpringFest on May 3, 2019, with several changes announced, including making it a student-based festival.

The changes to SpringFest were announced around the same time as the news of more budget cuts at UA surfaced. However, there is no definite connection between the changes to the event and the budget cuts.

“We plan to create a student committee with a few USG [Undergraduate Student Government] members combined with mainly students who can represent the many different perspectives on our campus.” Kevin Feezel and Brittany Hartman, runner-ups for the USG Presidential and Vice Presidential elections, said.

In the past, UA has had headlined SpringFest with high profile performers such as Nick Jonas and Kid Ink.

This year, however, SpringFest has taken a turn toward a different direction. In February, event organizers started looking for local performers to take the stage at SpringFest instead.

The University will be asking for feedback from students regarding the changes being made to SpringFest.

“Honestly, I love the changes made to SpringFest this year.” Brandon Hudson, an English major at UA said, offering a positive outlook on the changes.

Hudson runs a local venue in his basement called Bless This Mess that is constantly looking for local talents to showcase.

As a fan of the “DIY” (Do-It-Yourself) music scene, Hudson approves of the efforts that the University is making to showcase local talents.

“The [music] scene in Akron is very healthy and is always growing, but sometimes I feel like it’s hard to get the word out about local music,” Hudson said.

The Buchtelite contacted Brittany Ferguson-Mike, Assistant Director of Campus Programs to talk about the changes made to SpringFest. However, she was unable to comment.

“Unfortunately, I am unable to answer [the] majority of these questions at this time,” Ferguson-Mike said.

The University of Akron recently released the line up for SpringFest: As Time Fades, Benjii Baby, Black Roads, DJ Chosen, Mo Turk, and Outdated View.

“I think it’s great that we have a local band based event sponsored by Akron, it will really help local acts get noticed by more people, and it will also introduce more Akron students to the DIY (Do-It-Yourself) scene,” Hudson said.