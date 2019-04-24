The Buchtelite Prepares for Transition in Leadership
April 24, 2019
As the school year comes to an end, editors at The Buchtelite move on to future prospects, as is the case with current Editor-in-Chief Brooklyn Dennison and Copy Editor Megan Parker
Dennison will be graduating with a degree in media studies this May, leaving her leadership role to Parker.
For several weeks, the two of them have been discussing exciting changes for the future of the paper. Please see below for their following statements.
Brooklyn Dennison
Editor-in-Chief
I entered The Buchtelite during a time where it was in a place of crises. While the paper is still struggling in many ways, similar to papers around the nation, I am so proud of the work my staff and I have done.
We have brought more diversity and spunk than I have ever seen in UA’s student newspaper.
From a diversity standpoint, I have always wanted my staff to be an extremely diverse group of people so we are able to get perspectives of all intersections of life.
The University of Akron has a diverse population of students and their student paper should reflect that. In places where the paper lacked in diversity, we always consulted with students who had those diverse experiences.
I am extremely excited for the future of the paper. In the next few years, I hope to see an influx of students joining The Buchtelite.
This organization is a learning experience that is welcome to all students who want to learn and practice news writing. And I know for sure that they will have a great and knowledgeable leader to follow and learn from.
Megan Parker
Editor-in-Chief-Elect
I started my career with The Buchtelite one semester after Brooklyn and the original editors had brought it back from hiatus and I am still amazed at how far we’ve come.
At first, I personally did not know a student newspaper existed at UA. Then I learned about all the problems it has had in the past with student support and staying afloat and I knew my job was to help.
When I become Editor-in-Chief for the 2019-2020 academic year, I plan on keeping the same student focus Brooklyn and her team have worked hard to achieve. However, I want to do more with the paper.
Through the paper, I want people at UA to trust news again and to become a greater informed community. Also, I want the future editors of this paper to see how much they can learn from the paper.
I am truly grateful to have learned from Brooklyn and wish her the best of luck as she moves forward in life. Now, it is my turn to keep The Buchtelite moving toward a brighter future.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Brooklyn Dennison is majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Women’s Studies and a social media certificate at The University of Akron.
A Best of SNO Award winner, her hobbies include blogging, hanging out with her animals and perusing the AP Stylebook.
Connect with Brooklyn:
editor-in-chief@buchtelite.com
opinion-editor@buchtelite.com
Megan Parker is majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
A six-time Best of SNO Award winner, her primary areas of coverage include campus news, accessibility/disability awareness and event previews. After graduating from UA, Megan plans to become a reporter for a small town newspaper before eventually becoming the Editor-in-Chief of her own publication.
Connect with Megan:
copy-editor2@buchtelite.com
Kristen Lauck is majoring in Public Relations and minoring in Consumer Marketing at The University of Akron.
Along with her positions at The Buchtelite, she is also an intern for the non-profit Better Future Facilitators and a tutor for Akron Public Schools with the student organization Zips for Akron Hope. In her free time, Kristen enjoys reading, yoga and running.
Connect with Kristen:
social-media-editor@buchtelite.com
special-editions-editor@buchtelite.com
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.