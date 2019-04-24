The Buchtelite Prepares for Transition in Leadership

Megan Parker (left) and Brooklyn Dennison (right) pose for a photograph after an interview for a special edition story.

As the school year comes to an end, editors at The Buchtelite move on to future prospects, as is the case with current Editor-in-Chief Brooklyn Dennison and Copy Editor Megan Parker

Dennison will be graduating with a degree in media studies this May, leaving her leadership role to Parker.

For several weeks, the two of them have been discussing exciting changes for the future of the paper. Please see below for their following statements.

Brooklyn Dennison

Editor-in-Chief

I entered The Buchtelite during a time where it was in a place of crises. While the paper is still struggling in many ways, similar to papers around the nation, I am so proud of the work my staff and I have done.

We have brought more diversity and spunk than I have ever seen in UA’s student newspaper.

From a diversity standpoint, I have always wanted my staff to be an extremely diverse group of people so we are able to get perspectives of all intersections of life.

The University of Akron has a diverse population of students and their student paper should reflect that. In places where the paper lacked in diversity, we always consulted with students who had those diverse experiences.

I am extremely excited for the future of the paper. In the next few years, I hope to see an influx of students joining The Buchtelite.

This organization is a learning experience that is welcome to all students who want to learn and practice news writing. And I know for sure that they will have a great and knowledgeable leader to follow and learn from.

Megan Parker

Editor-in-Chief-Elect

I started my career with The Buchtelite one semester after Brooklyn and the original editors had brought it back from hiatus and I am still amazed at how far we’ve come.

At first, I personally did not know a student newspaper existed at UA. Then I learned about all the problems it has had in the past with student support and staying afloat and I knew my job was to help.

When I become Editor-in-Chief for the 2019-2020 academic year, I plan on keeping the same student focus Brooklyn and her team have worked hard to achieve. However, I want to do more with the paper.

Through the paper, I want people at UA to trust news again and to become a greater informed community. Also, I want the future editors of this paper to see how much they can learn from the paper.

I am truly grateful to have learned from Brooklyn and wish her the best of luck as she moves forward in life. Now, it is my turn to keep The Buchtelite moving toward a brighter future.