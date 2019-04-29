University of Akron Student Petitions for Campus Community Garden
April 29, 2019
Inspired by a project in her English composition class, University of Akron student Valerie Rado sought out to start a community garden on campus.
On a sunny Spring morning, Rado, along with several other UA students, handed out goodies such as fresh fruits while promoting the project.
Rado said there is a need for a campus garden because students who live in dormitories or off-campus apartments don’t have a chance to garden or immediate access to fresh produce. She said it is also beneficial because it will encourage community building, healthy eating habits and exercise.
Advocating for a small garden at first, with one herb, one vegetable and strawberries, all Rado needs is volunteers and support from the University administration.
The biggest barriers are organization, leadership and having someone to do the work, Rado said. However, she is willing to put in the time and is obligated to see it through harvest.
Rado’s goal is to get at least 200 petition signatures and 40 volunteers. If successful in creating a student garden, UA won’t be the first to have one in the area.
In 2016, Kent State masters student, Sarah Burns, started the Mighty Pack Program, a project that helps local students in need.
The Mighty Pack Program is slightly different because the campus garden is part of a larger project to fight food insecurity, the Kent State website said. However, both the Kent State garden and proposed UA garden share the same idea of being beneficial to its community.
As of right now, Rado said she is proposing the garden to be located behind Leigh Hall.
If her plan succeeds, Rado would like to give the surplus from the garden to local organizations such as Haven of Rest and the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.
For questions, you can contact Rado at dvr6@zips.uakron.edu or follow her organization’s Instagram at @learnplantgrowua.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Brooklyn Dennison is majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Women’s Studies and a social media certificate at The University of Akron.
A Best of SNO Award winner, her hobbies include blogging, hanging out with her animals and perusing the AP Stylebook.
Connect with Brooklyn:
editor-in-chief@buchtelite.com
opinion-editor@buchtelite.com
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.