Art & Craft Show Returns to Medina for Summer Event
Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Cleveland Animal Protection League.
August 13, 2019
On Aug. 17, Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows will be hosting their 2019 Medina Summer show at the Medina Community Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During the event, vendors will have 100 percent handmade items including rustic home decor, various styles of jewelry, artisanal bath and body products, Cleveland apparel and much more.
According to a press release, the show’s Owner and Founder Becki Silverstein said she is excited for the event to be returning to Medina after the positive response from the community at the 2019 Spring show.
“It’s nice launching in a new city and starting to build out from there, and we had the chance to do that this past spring,” Silverstein said.
Admission for the art and craft show is $3 and children under 12 are free. On-site parking for the event is also free.
As part of Silverstein’s mission in giving back to local communities, a portion of the show’s proceeds will be donated to the Cleveland Animal Protective League.
The Cleveland Animal Protective League is a nonprofit, independent humane society dedicated to ending animal suffering, fostering compassion and promoting animal adoption.
“In addition to offering great finds, we are also very excited to give back and support a worthy cause, the Cleveland APL,” Silverstein said.
Since the first launch of the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, over $48,000 has been raised for more than 20 charities throughout Ohio, according to the show’s website.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Megan Parker is currently majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
A six-time Best of SNO award winner, her primary areas of coverage include campus news, accessibility/disability awareness and event previews. After graduating from UA, Megan plans to become a reporter for a small-town newspaper before eventually becoming the Editor-in-Chief of her own publication.
An interesting fact about Megan is that she once made a tire fall off her wheelchair...
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.