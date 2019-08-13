Art & Craft Show Returns to Medina for Summer Event

Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Cleveland Animal Protection League.

The first show launched in June 2011, shortly after the owner/founder’s birthday.

On Aug. 17, Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows will be hosting their 2019 Medina Summer show at the Medina Community Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the event, vendors will have 100 percent handmade items including rustic home decor, various styles of jewelry, artisanal bath and body products, Cleveland apparel and much more.

According to a press release, the show’s Owner and Founder Becki Silverstein said she is excited for the event to be returning to Medina after the positive response from the community at the 2019 Spring show.

“It’s nice launching in a new city and starting to build out from there, and we had the chance to do that this past spring,” Silverstein said.

Admission for the art and craft show is $3 and children under 12 are free. On-site parking for the event is also free.

As part of Silverstein’s mission in giving back to local communities, a portion of the show’s proceeds will be donated to the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League is a nonprofit, independent humane society dedicated to ending animal suffering, fostering compassion and promoting animal adoption.

“In addition to offering great finds, we are also very excited to give back and support a worthy cause, the Cleveland APL,” Silverstein said.

Since the first launch of the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, over $48,000 has been raised for more than 20 charities throughout Ohio, according to the show’s website.