UA, Akron Art Museum Partnership Offers Free Admissions for Students, Faculty, Staff
In hopes of making art more accessible to the campus community, valid Zip Card holders will receive free general admission.
(Video via The University of Akron)
August 22, 2019
Starting on Aug. 29 through the 2019-20 academic year, general admission to the Akron Art Museum will be free for The University of Akron students, faculty and staff with a valid Zip Card.
The partnership between the museum and UA was created in hopes of making art more accessible to the campus community.
“At the heart of the partnership is the belief in the importance of access to meaningful art and educational experiences as a means to enrich quality of life, catalyze creative thinking and encourage a greater sense of community,” a UA press release said.
Located at One South High St., the museum is hosting a special welcome event on Aug. 29. Zip Card holders will not only receive free admission from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but also 20 percent off all café and museum shop purchases.
Several events at the museum are being planned for the current academic year to keep the excitement of this partnership going and to give the University community more ways to engage with the arts.
Mark Masuoka, Director of the Akron Art Museum, believes this partnership is a great way for the community to increase their commitments to the arts and education of the arts.
“The University of Akron partnership with the Akron Art Museum provides full access to a world-class modern and contemporary art collection, as well as engaging public programs and events,” Masuoka said.
Some of the collections UA visitors will have access to in the museum include several works by Andy Warhol, Frank Stella, Mickalene Thomas and Ohio-native Jenny Holzer.
In addition to those galleries, Zip Card holders can visit various other exhibitions, such as “Dread & Delight: Fairy Tales in an Anxious World” and “Open World: Video Games and Contemporary Art,” which opens in October, the press said.
Interim President John Green, who will be stepping down in October after President-elect Gary Miller takes office, said one of the goals of any academic institution is to enhance students’ lives.
“This partnership with the Akron Art Museum will offer UA students, faculty and staff the chance to expand their artistic view and grow their love for art, culture and community,” Green said.
Megan Parker is currently majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
A six-time Best of SNO award winner, her primary areas of coverage include campus news, accessibility/disability awareness and event previews. After graduating from UA, Megan plans to become a reporter for a small-town newspaper before eventually becoming the Editor-in-Chief of her own publication.
An interesting fact about Megan is that she once made a tire fall off her wheelchair...
