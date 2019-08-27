Emily Davis Gallery Now Featuring Works from UA Faculty, Staff

The Myers School of Art Faculty Exhibition is open for the campus community until Sept. 13.

Faculty and staff members began submitting their creations as early as one year ago to be featured in the exhibition.

On Aug. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Mary Schiller Myers School of Art and the Emily Davis Gallery at The University of Akron will be hosting a reception for this years Faculty Exhibition.

Located in UA’s Folk Hall at 150 E Exchange St, this exhibition is free for the public to attend and features creations from 26 faculty and staff members from the school’s practicing artists.

While the exhibition originally opened last week, students and other members of the community will be able to view the featured works of art through Sept. 13.

Various forms of the works from the faculty and staff members featured in the exhibition include graphic design, sculptures, paintings, ceramics and jewelry.

Arnold Tunstall, Director of University Galleries, said this exhibition is put on every other year as a way for the campus community to learn more about the faculty in the school of art and their artistic research.

Exhibitions in the school of art will keep changing throughout the semester as it not only showcases works from UA faculty and students, but also creations from outside the University.

Tunstall hopes more people will visit the Emily Davis Gallery, as well as the several atrium galleries and halls around campus, as there will be weekly changes in the temporary art spaces.

A press release from the Emily Davis Gallery said the school hopes the campus community can join in celebrating those teaching the next set of artists at UA.

“We are excited to celebrate the artists who are shaping the next generation of artists and designers,” the press release said.