Summit Artspace Unites with Local Artists in Its Newest Exhibit

Summit Artspace, a non-profit community art center organization, is introducing an exhibit celebrating the beauty found in everyday life that will be open to the public from Sept. 13 through Oct. 5 located at 140 East Market St.



The exhibit “Function and Form: Artful Approaches to Everyday Living” will utilize several different mediums to combine art with functionality in an effort to enhance everyday surroundings with beauty.



Kamelia Fisher, Executive Director of the Summit Artspace, said the exhibit was formed in conjunction with juror Karen Starr, local interior designer and community arts activist as a way to give non-traditional artists showcase opportunities within the community.



“We would hope that [UA students who attend] would be able to see the intersection of visual art and the everyday world that we live in,” Fisher said. “This is an opportunity to see the many directions that visual art can take.”



When asked for her opinion on the exhibit, junior Halle Newman, a graphic design major, shared that she feels it “is a wonderful example of how art has multiple meanings and purposes.”



Sophomore Kelly Hyland, another graphic design major, believes it will showcase how fine art and interior design meet in a unique way.

According to a press release, a free reception will be held on opening night with the 36 local artists featured in the exhibition and juror Starr. Winners of the exhibition will be announced at 7 p.m.



Starr, co-owner of Hazel Tree Design Studio in downtown Akron, is a notable local artist whose passion for design is matched only by her love of the Akron community.



With her husband, Jon Haidet, Starr established the Hazel Tree Design Studio in 2010. She also works with community programs like Greater Akron Innovation Network for Sustainability, Free Akron Outdoor Movies and the Highland Square PorchRokr Festival.



According to Fisher, Starr was the best choice as the juror for this exhibit due to her established reputation, natural mentoring skills and advocacy work in the Akron art community.



“For an artist to have a piece submitted for the exhibit selected by Karen to be included is an important milestone in their career,” Fisher said.



A discussion panel on art processes used with the artists and Starr will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at noon to allow guests to view the exhibit before the discussion.



While the discussion panel is free and open to the public, seating reservations must be made.



Fisher also hopes for the exhibit to inspire all who attend “to be introspective, find new ways to express themselves and connect with our community as artists and as profound portrayers of a different way to view the everyday.”



Summit Artspace is open to visitors on Thursdays and Fridays from noon-7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-5 p.m. They can be reached at 330-376-8480. Follow their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for more upcoming events.