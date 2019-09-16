Several Universities Team Up with JCPenney For 2019 “Suit-Up” Event

Career Services at The University of Akron and JCPenney are teaming up for another “Suit-Up” Event on Sept. 22, where UA and Stark State faculty, students and alumni will get exclusive deals on professional attire.



Students with a valid Zip Card will have a unique opportunity to receive up to 60 percent off select career dress apparel, shoes and accessories, as well as scrubs and luggage. Clearance items are also included in the sale.



The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the JCPenney at Chapel Hill Mall, located at 2000 Brittain Road in Akron. JCPenny will not be open to the public during this event, so those planning to attend are encouraged to remember their Zip Cards.



Dani Pariano, Assistant Director of UA’s Career Services, said that the University and JCPenney have been collaborating on this event for several years with past attendance between 350 to 500 people.



“We’ve had students walk out with a full outfit for under $100,” Pariano said. “You only need one really great interview outfit and students are so excited when they can leave with their whole internship wardrobe.”



UA faculty and staff volunteers will be at the event providing free personal shopping services and helping students with measurements.



Those in attendance can also enjoy a free mini makeover at Sephora and a free hair consultation at the JCPenney salon. Refreshments will be available to those in attendance, along with a visit from Zippy.



The Roo Express will be offered starting at 5:30 p.m. and will be leaving from the Jean Hower Taber Student Union. The last shuttle will leave Chapel Hill Mall at 9 p.m.



Pre-registration for the event on Handshake is encouraged, but not required.