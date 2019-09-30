Monthly ‘Akron Artwalk’ Event Shows Off Local Art, Culture
Presented by Summit Artspace, the tour by trolley of the city’s art locations gives residents a look into the artistic community of Akron.
September 30, 2019
In an effort to support local artists and show Akron residents the greater artistic community, Summit Artspace hosts a free tour of multiple artistic locations on the first Saturday of each month from 5 to 9 p.m.
“Galleries are open and admission is free,” the artwalk website said. “The galleries will regularly exhibit new and wonderful shows that include photography, painting, sculpture, collage, glass, found objects and fiber artistry.”
Not only will participants have a chance to meet some of the artists in their workshops, but they can also learn about different art techniques and even purchase works directly from the artists.
Kamelia Fisher, executive director of Summit Artspace, said the artwalk highlights the role artists and their art have in the community, as well as the importance of community support so they can continue their work.
Free trolley services to each location on the tour are included during the event each month for both first time and returning participants.
“A quick walk and a hop on the trolley takes you on an art adventure that changes every month,” Fisher said. “The experience is amplified by the chance to ride the historic trolley and get a close up view of the beauty of downtown architecture and historic buildings.”
Different locations featured on the walk include Bluff Blue Door Gallery, Gallery C, Zeber-Martell Gallery & Clay Studio, Akron Soul Train, Northside Cellar and Sweet Modern.
However, Akron Soul Train, Bluff Blue Door and Gallery C are not currently on the trolley route during the artwalk.
Fisher believes students from The University of Akron and other campus community members should attend the artwalk as a way to show support for local artists and expand their knowledge of the local arts.
“Being exposed to the artistic community broadens any student’s education and hopefully, fosters a desire to learn more and be involved more,” Fisher said. “Natural mentoring relationships will emerge that will benefit both the mentor and the mentee.”
