Counseling, Testing Center Sponsoring National Depression Screening Day on Campus

The Counseling & Testing Center will be providing free screenings for depression and other mood disorders in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union and the Polsky Building on Oct. 3.



In honor of National Depression Screening Day, which isn’t until Oct. 10 this year, the free mental health tests will take place in the student union piano lounge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Polsky third floor atrium from noon to 2 p.m.



According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, depression can take a toll on students’ ability to complete tasks such as work, studying or partaking in actions of self-care.



“During college, students experience many firsts, including a new lifestyle, friends, roommates, exposure to a new culture and experiences,” the ADAA website said. “Students may struggle if they can’t manage these firsts.”



According to Dr. Natacha Keramidas, the outreach coordinator of the Counseling & Testing Center, several hospitals, colleges and groups within communities across the country hold these free screenings to help with early recognition of symptoms and treatments.



“It is meant to offer large-scale mood disorder screenings and is free and anonymous,” Keramidas said.



Lastly, Keramidas believes that one key factor in prevention and proactive measures against depression is protective methods, such as getting seven to nine hours of sleep, eating balanced meals, exercising and practicing mindfulness.



Several other resources are available both on and off campus for students and members of the campus community who may need help in any form, including personal, financial, academic or health assistance.