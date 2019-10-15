UA Financial Planning Program Ranked 11th in Nation

In their 2019 rankings released last week, Wealth Management ranked The University of Akron’s Financial Planning Program as 11th in the United States.



For this ranking, a total of 67 on-campus, full-time, four-year programs were compared based on several factors, such as degrees granted, number of faculty members and even the number of electives offered in the program.



The program at UA was created after the Finance Department recognized the importance of financial professionals in helping others manage their money through budgeting, investing and more, the program’s website said.



With a degree in financial planning, students have the opportunity to work as security brokers, portfolio managers, insurance firm managers and a variety of other careers.



UA’s program is one of two universities in Ohio to be ranked within the top 48 programs, with Wright State University ranked as 21, according to a UA press release.



Susan Hanlon, interim dean of the College of Business Administration, said this ranking shows the hard work and dedication the faculty have, support from program sponsors and the achievements from students and alumni.



Along with this national ranking, students in the financial planning program are set to compete in the finals of the Financial Planning Challenge in Minneapolis.



The competition takes place this weekend and is sponsored by the Financial Planning Association, Ameriprise Financial and the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board).



Barry S. Mulholland, Ph.D., director of the financial planning program and an assistant professor of practice, said this ranking and the work by students in the program are great accomplishments.



“Our students are enthusiastic and engaged learners, continually competing for honors and earning placement in top jobs and internships each year,” Mulholland, a Certified Financial Planner, said.