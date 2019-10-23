Humane Society of Summit County Hosting BARKtoberfest to Advocate for Adoptable Animals
Sponsored by Thirsty Dog Brewing Co., the craft beer tasting event invites prospective supporters and adopters to see the shelter’s work firsthand.
October 23, 2019
The Humane Society of Summit County (HSSC) is hosting BARKtoberfest, a craft beer tasting event sponsored by Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. as a fun fall event for prospective supporters and adopters from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Featuring craft beer tasting, food from local vendors, games and a basket raffle, prospective adopters will also get the chance to meet and play with adoptable dogs, cats and other small animals.
Tickets are pre-sale only on HSSC’s website for $20 per person. The event is only for those who are 21 or older.
The HSSC’s mission is to care and advocate for abused, neglected and abandoned animals of Summit County and the surrounding communities through support and education.
HSSC President and CEO Diane Johnson said this event is important to their mission as it gives potential adopters a chance to see their work in a new and fun way.
“This type of an open house event is important to our mission because we get to meet new potential supporters and adopters who may not have an opportunity to see our work in an authentic way – while enjoying a fun evening with local craft beer,” Johnson said.
Through their efforts and the support gained through events like BARKtoberfest, the HSSC is helping animals find their “furever homes” every day.
BARKtoberfest will take place in the shelter’s backyard located at 7996 Darrow Rd., Suite 30, in Twinsburg so guests can see the newly renovated play yard where the dogs are able to be active in playgroups, an important aspect of their shelter stay.
Guests will receive two 16 oz. beers with the purchase of their ticket, along with a pretzel necklace and a gift to take home.
Kaitee Horstmann is a transfer student currently majoring in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
As a Best of SNO award winner, her primary areas of coverage include campus news, event previews and editorials. After graduating from UA, Kaitee plans to work her way up to an executive PR position, hopefully at either a corporation or in a nursing home.
An Interesting Fact about Kaitee:
Kaitee grew up in upstate New York, where she spent a lot of time on her grandfather’s farm with her...
