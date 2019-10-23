Summit County Probate Court Partners with Jockey Being Family Foundation

In supporting adoption in Summit County, the Jockey Being Family Foundation will provide adoptees and their siblings a monogrammed backpack with a blanket and teddy bear inside.



In addition to the backpacks for the children, the foundation will also provide a Parent Resource Tote that has resources for post adoption needs.



The National Backpack Program has given over 30,000 backpacks to families across the United States since 2005, according to the foundation’s website.



“Our signature backpack program provides newly adoptive children with something to call their own and provides them with a sense of belonging,” the website said.



October marked the first month where adoptees and their families received the backpacks in Summit County.



Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer from the Summit County Probate Court said the process of adoption can mark the end of one journey and start the beginning of another for individuals and families.

“We are excited to be a part of that journey and to celebrate with families,” Judge Stormer said. “This program gives a tangible reminder of their new beginning.”



At the beginning of October 2019, 142 children were in the permanent custody of the Summit County Children Services agency. Now, 49 of those children are still in need of adoption, according to a press release.



Adoption Clerk Stephanie Wintermute said helping children and parents come together as a family is one of the duties she finds most rewarding in working with the Court.



“Whether you are a two-parent family, a single parent or stepparents, consider creating a loving forever bond with a child through adoption,” Wintermute said.