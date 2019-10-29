Taylor Institute for Direct Marketing Holds Career Fair for Marketing Students
October 29, 2019
On Friday Oct. 18, The University of Akron Taylor Institute for Direct Marketing held a career fair specifically for marketing students.
Within the Taylor Institute, 20 companies attended the career fair, including PR 20/20, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Union Home Mortgage and ESPN Cleveland.
Organized like speed dating, the career fair offered a unique experience as students in groups of three or four met with different companies for about four minutes to talk about different things.
While most career fairs let the students choose which companies they want to talk to, this fair had students talk to all of the attending companies at first. After an hour, the students got an hour to talk with the companies they would like to learn more about.
Esha Vartak, a sophomore integrated marketing communications major, said this was a unique experience as it provided an idea of the different businesses available to intern with.
Goodyear representative and UA alumni Tori Maglione said this was a great experience as talking about jobs in person with students helps them connect individually with the companies.
“It is a good opportunity for companies to give back to the community and have a close relationship with UA,” Maglione said.
