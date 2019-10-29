Crown Point Ecology Center to Display Art Exhibit by UA Senior

An exhibition titled “Family Heirloom” by a student from The University of Akron will be displayed at Crown Point Ecology Center, located at 3220 Ira Road, from Nov. 15 through Nov. 19.



Senior Kristina Wolin, a painting and drawing major with a minor in photography, said Crown Point reminds her of the ranch she lived on while growing up in Louisiana because of its long driveway and rural aspects.



For most of the paintings included in “Family Heirloom,” Wolin sewed together pieces of canvas into basic quilt patterns. Afterwards, Wolin physically destroyed and eventually mended the quilts as a means of communicating what life with chronic illness can be like.



To deliver this message, Wolin used a variety of eclectic materials, including hair, bleach, plastic wrap, clay and paint.

Artists such as Heidi Bucher and Martin Puryear were a part of the inspirations for her unique use of materials.



“They are both really poetic about their materials and use them to their full potential,” she said.



In addition to her quilting pieces, select images from Wolin’s “Sheet Family” photo collection will be included in her senior exhibition.



The “Sheet Family” features typical family portraits where the subjects’ features are removed through the covering of white sheets over their bodies.



According to Wolin’s website, this work responds to the importance of appearances within society.



In addition to her senior exhibit, Wolin attributes other experiences at UA to her strength and opportunities available in life.



“The programs here really make you dig deeper and go beyond the surface,” Wolin said. “They push you a lot, in a good way.”



Most notably, Wolin received the Myers School of Art 2019 Venice Biennale Scholarship, allowing her to attend the internationally renowned Venice Biennale, an art exhibition in Italy.



Additionally, Wolin noted that the arrangement of studio spaces for UA art students has made an impact on her experience at the university.



“When you walk around, you can always see someone’s art,” Wolin stated. “Community among students is important to an art student’s growth in the program and everyone is so down to help you out.”



After graduating this December, Wolin plans to attend graduate school to pursue an interdisciplinary Master of Fine Arts.



Wolin encourages all aspiring artists to go to galleries, museums and artist talks; do a residency in their undergraduate career; always ask questions and keep practicing.