The Vindys Perform at Music Box Supper Club to Sold-Out Crowd
In their first performance in the upper room of the Music Box Supper Club, this popular Youngstown band had a full house.
November 5, 2019
The Vindys proved themselves more than capable of providing guests with a spectacular experience on Nov. 1 during their performance at Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland.
According to guitarist John Anthony, the band’s live performance rivals their recorded music.
The interplay between the members worked to keep the crowd engaged, while singer Jackie Popovic stunned the audience with her incredibly powerful and soulful voice.
At one point during their set, the other members of the band left the stage while Popovic and guitarist Rick Deak kept the crowd’s attention during an intimate rendition of “You’ll Never Know.”
Audience members seemed transfixed by Popovic’s voice throughout the song as Deak strummed alongside her on stage.
Among those in the audience were John Gorman along with his wife Ravenna Miceli, a well known radio personality for the Cleveland based online show oWow radio.
Gorman, an author, radio executive and Chief Content Officer at oWOW Media, greatly enjoyed the performance. He believes they are one of the most talented bands to come from the Cleveland-Akron-Youngstown region.
Gorman sums up the band’s performance and rise to fame by saying, “they have earned national success.”
Original songs, killer riffs and a visual ambiance that meshed perfectly with their style lead to an unforgettable experience.
“Each member of The Vindys has a little different musical background and this helps to develop this different kind of sound that we have going,” Popovic said.
The popularity of The Vindy’s is sure to continue expanding outside of the Northeast Ohio area.
To learn more about The Vindys, visit their Website, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Spotify.
When John Gorman “knights” you as “deserved of national success”, that’s no small compliment or sentiment. He knows his bands and what it takes. Owow leads the charge with finding new artists because unlike terrestrial radio, they are not beholden to record labels. Ohio has always been a hotbed for great artists and music, but it’s high time Ohio becomes a music “movement”. 🙂
I saw The Vindys before hearing them and reserved judgement. I first heard the Vindys on the air when I dialed in to a terrestrial station mid-tune (…”Bang”…) It was love at first listen and more so when I found out who it was. The announcer said “That’s Youngstown’s own ‘The Vindys’”. I’ve seen several shows since and have not minded risking life and limb to do so. The Music Box show was one of the best. Im still in one piece, but I spent most of Saturday 11/2 recovering. Thank you “the buchtelite” and oWOW for helping out!