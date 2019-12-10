UA Students Network With Professionals at PRSA Student Day 2019

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) hosted their annual Student Day at Eaton Corporation on Nov. 15, where students from several universities could first hand advice from professionals in the field.



With over 100 chapters nationwide, PRSA also oversees over 300 Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) chapters with dedication to professional development, advocacy for industry excellence and promotion of ethical practices.



PRSA Student Day is an annual opportunity for college students interested in the field to learn things from PR professionals they may not normally learn in the classroom.



This year’s event included the two panels “Things I Didn’t Learn in College” and “My First Job,” followed by a resume review session and the “Navigating a Multigenerational Workplace” luncheon.



The panel “Things I Didn’t Learn in College” involved Kitrick McCoy, a communications specialist for KeyBank; Rachel Dill, a digital marketing manager at Sweeney; and Noelle Pennyman, a brand marketing specialist for Progressive Insurance.



McCoy, Dill and Pennyman gave their perspectives on things they’ve encountered throughout their careers that were never taught in college to give students an idea on what to expect after graduation.



The second panel involved Blue Star Design’s Social Media and Content Traffic Manager Nicole Blair; Jill Deitweiler, a recruiter for F&C Executive Search and Recruiting; and Holly Mueller, owner of Holly M Communications.



This panel especially impacted attending UA students, who say they were inspired by one panelist in particular.



Junior Adeline Martin, a strategic and organizational communication major said that meeting Mueller made a huge impact due to her background in PR.



“After hearing her story it is clear that there is not a clear cut path to take to be able to achieve excellence and the first job someone lands does not have to be a dream job,” Martin said.



Mueller discussed the story of her career, which involved many experiences in the industry across the country, from working with the U.S. Army in Kansas to overseeing the PR department for an advertising agency.



Senior Unique Haugabook, a public relations major, said she was inspired as a soon-to-be college graduate by Mueller’s journey to owning her own business.



“I feel more confident about the path I am currently taking since all of the professionals I spoke to on Friday told me I was doing everything right,” Haugabook said.



Overall, the event emphasized the importance of networking in the industry, as it is crucial for individuals looking at a PR career path to get involved in PRSSA and to attend similar events in order to make connections in the PR world.



“My overall experience was very good,” Haugabook said. “I am glad that I attended and wish I would have attended more events like this during my time at Akron. It is crucial to take advantage of things like this while we are still in school.”