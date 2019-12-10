Annual Wild Lights Open at Akron Zoo
December 10, 2019
Throughout the month of December, animal and holiday enthusiasts alike can attend the Akron Zoo’s annual Wild Lights.
Taking place every weekend from Nov. 29 through Dec. 30, Wild Lights features lighting displays as well as various forms of entertainment, including ice carvers, local choral performances and the chance to meet Santa Claus.
“Wild Lights is a great holiday experience for anyone of any age,” Elena Bell, the zoo’s marketing and PR director, said.
According to Bell, the tradition of Wild Lights started in the 1980s. However, the zoo took a hiatus from hosting the event from 2000 through 2016 due to the zoo being under construction.
“The whole park has been renovated since 2000,” Bell said.
The newly renovated zoo will also feature photo opportunities with snowmen, ice princesses, and candy canes.
She estimated that about 36,000 people attend each year and that the zoo hopes to increase this number.
Tickets can be purchased by date online. Prices are $12 for member adults, $9 for member children; $16 for non-member adults, $12 non-member children.
Jessica Ricks is an Accounting major with minors in Child and Family Development at The University of Akron.
With a passion for both business and the arts, Jessica plans to cover local entertainment events and increase visibility of small businesses in the Akron area to UA students. Upon her graduation in December 2019, Jessica will begin a career in public accounting and the process of sitting for the CPA exam.
An Interesting Fact about Jessica:
Jessica is notorious for her endless love of The...
