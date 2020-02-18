UA Launches New Fundraising Campaign Celebrating 150 Years in Higher Education

The campaign, titled “We Rise Together,” focuses on supporting three different facets of life at UA.

As part of honoring its 150 years in higher education, The University of Akron launched a new fundraising campaign celebrating the school’s sesquicentennial.



The new campaign titled “We Rise Together – The Campaign for The University of Akron” aims to raise $150 million for the University in honor of its people, place and promises.



President Gary Miller said it is up to everyone to make sure UA continues as an institution where students have opportunity and distinction.



“The support and commitment of the community enables us to accomplish what John Buchtel set out to do 150 years ago when he established this University,” President Miller said.



According to a UA press release, proceeds from the campaign will go toward supporting three different categories. These are:

Lift our people – Includes scholarship monies for tuition, fees, room and board; support for retention initiatives; book scholarships; ZipAssist for short-term emergency needs; and funding for 150 Rising Zips Scholarships. Elevate this place – Includes endowments for faculty and leadership; faculty research and equipment; instruction beyond the classroom; and visiting professors and lecturers. Live up to our promises – Includes support for student innovation and entrepreneurship; high-demand transdisciplinary programs; STEM undergraduate programs; art, music, dance and theatre; emergency housing support; excellence in athletics; and campus enhancement.

Kim Cole, vice president for development and executive director of The University of Akron Foundation, said she believes that this new initiative will “help the University remain on an upward trajectory.”



“We must celebrate and learn from the past as we plan for the future,” President Miller said. “Together, we can make it happen.”



Visit the We Rise Together website to learn more about how to donate and how your donation will be used toward the future of UA.