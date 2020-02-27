Question: Do You Prefer Cats or Dogs? Why?
February 27, 2020
Vanessa Berlin, Freshman, Sports Management
“I have cats, so I like cats, but I like dogs as well. So, both.”
Princella Ackon, Sophomore, Exercise Science Pre-Physical Therapy
“Neither. I don’t like animals.”
Joshua Snider, Freshman, Mechanical Engineering
“I think dogs, but I have grown on cats recently. I think dogs, mainly because they love everyone they meet and you can just be friendly with them. But cats, their love is interesting. It’s like they grow on you. Their love is harder to get, so it seems more special when they come up and cuddle with you. But I’d still go with dogs, because they’re just fun with everyone.”
Jamel Bradley, Junior, Accounting and Forensic Studies
“I prefer dogs, because they actually look for affection, unlike cats.”
Precious Battee, Senior, Public Relations
“I prefer dogs, because I feel like cats aren’t friendly.”
Lindsey Massie, College Credit Plus Student, Marketing
“I would say I prefer dogs, because my mom’s allergic to cats and I’m allergic to cats. So I was never really around them much growing up. I think they’re cute as kittens, but I don’t like to sneeze from them.”
Elizabeth Heckler is currently majoring in Public Relations with a minor in Creative Writing at The University of Akron. After graduating from UA, Elizabeth plans to work at a public relations agency or as a social media director.
An Interesting Fact about Elizabeth:
Elizabeth is the oldest of four children whose names all begin with the letter "E".
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.