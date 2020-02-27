Printmaker Tom Hück Ends UA Residency with Lecture for Myers School of Art Students

Energetic and engaging, Tom Hück ended his week-long residency at the Mary Schiller Myers School of Art with a lecture discussing his printmaking process, artistic influences and his remarkable career.



Hück opened his lecture with “The Execution of Lady Jane Grey at Tower Green,” a steel-engraving created by 18th-century printmaker George Cruikshank.



Hück did not focus on the heavy subject of the queen’s violent end, but instead pointed out one small detail that many in his audience missed; the executioner’s eyes were crossed.



Finding levity in such a dire circumstance is a great reflection of his overall approach to printmaking.



Hück, who is associated with The Outlaw Printmakers movement, is best known for incorporating satirical, social and political narratives into his prints.



During the Q&A portion of his lecture, one student asked if he ever considered editing his prints to be more acceptable by the public.

“I do this to entertain myself; if the public gets something out of it, great,” Hück replied.



The Emily Davis Gallery remained open after the lecture, giving visitors an opportunity to view the Hück & Hogarth installation with added insight.



Junior Halle Newman, a graphic design major, said Hück’s art helps inspire thinking outside of the box and encourages artists to create things they are passionate about without worrying about others opinions.



Sophomore Arianna Reich, also a graphic design major, was impressed by Hück’s “unique style that obviously took a lot of work to complete.”



With some of Hück’s prints taking up to four years to finish they can be costly, he intentionally creates art at various scales to ensure that everyone can own his prints.



“Art is not made in a vacuum, you are influenced by everything that came before you,” Hück said.