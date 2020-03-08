Several UA Students, Faculty, Alumni Receive ADDYs at American Advertising Awards
During the 75th American Advertising Awards, the Myers School of Art was well represented by recipients of the ADDYs.
March 8, 2020
Nearly 30 students, faculty and alumni from The University of Akron Myers School of Art received ADDY awards during the local round of the annual American Advertising Awards.
Presented each year by the Akron Chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-Akron), the local tier is the first of the three-tier national competition for the American Advertising Awards.
“The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising,” the AAF-Akron website said.
This year’s awards were presented at the Akron Civic Theatre on Feb. 21 and marked the 75th anniversary of the AAF-Akron.
According to a UA press release, this milestone for the AAF-Akron was recognized by Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan; County Executive of Summit County Ilene Shapiro; and State Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes.
Melissa Olson, AAF-Akron President and UA alumna (class of ‘10), said the Myers School of Art stood out this year as it has in the past due to the way students can look at projects from different elements of the campaigns.
“The judges continue to be very impressed by the caliber of work coming out of all the area colleges, but especially the way the students at The University of Akron can see projects from many angles,” Olson said.
Within the winners of the AAF-Akron American Advertising Awards were 15 students, three faculty members and several alumni from UA, according to the press release.
Senior Maria Groom received the Student Best of Show for a second year for her Integrated Brand Identity Campaign “Tea Dude.” This campaign, which was completed at UA, also earned a Gold Student ADDY.
In addition, Groom received a Silver Student ADDY for her Cross-Platform Integrated Campaign “Frozen Dead Guy Days.”
Next, senior Abby Palombo, a graphic design major, was awarded the $1,000 AGS Custom Graphics Scholarship.
A professional Silver ADDy was presented to the School of Art’s in-house student design studio, Design X Nine, for a logo and t-shirt completed in celebration of the 40th anniversary of UA’s Steel Drum Band.
Design X Nine has been on campus for 24 years and is currently led by Janice Troutman, professor of art and director of the Myers School of Art, as well as John Morrison, associate professor and graphic design area coordinator.
“I am extremely proud to be part of the Myers School of Art’s talented faculty who lead the students to become skillful, creative professionals,” Troutman said.
Faculty members who received awards on Feb. 21 include Dave Flynn, Bob Kelemen and Dave Szalay.
Flynn received a Silver ADDY for his magazine campaign “Let’s Compare” completed for Gardner Pie Company and Kelemen won a Silver ADDY for his poster “Ham at Twenty” for Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum.
Szalay won multiple ADDY awards, including a Gold ADDY for his “Szalay Promo – Hope for Wilderness,” for The CAT Agency, Inc. and a Silver ADDY for his “Ignite Fall: Living in Poverty,” done for NEOMED Ignite Magazine.
“It was another fantastic year for The University of Akron’s Graphic Design Program at the American Advertising Awards,” Troutman said. “Congratulations to the faculty, students and alumni.”
Below is a list of the other student winners who were recognized for their work done at UA:
- Andrew Baker, Silver ADDY for “Sprint Annual Report,” and two Gold ADDYs for “Crushers Rebrand,” and “Crushers Logo.”
- Amanda Ebert, Silver ADDY for “EQUALL.”
- Niko Elenchevski, Silver ADDY for “Addiction is a Prison.”
- Maria Englehart, Silver ADDY for “Encourage Her, Self Esteem Campaign.”
- Andrew Kovac, Gold ADDY for “Norka Soda Rebrand.”
- Logan Mackulin, Silver ADDY for “83 Brewery.”
- Kali Madden, Silver ADDY for “Don’t Talk Down.”
- Nahan McDevitt, Silver ADDY for “Let’s Grow Akron Rebrand.”
- Summer Patterson, Gold ADDY for “Chill Ice Creamery Rebrand.”
- Tommy Phan, Gold ADDY for “Poké Fresh.”
- Astrid Sidaway, Silver ADDY for “Bright Futures.”
- Katie Simpson, Silver ADDY for “Crooked River Bikes Rebrand.”
- Jake Spinner, Silver ADDY for “Campaign for Good,” and three Gold ADDYs for “Guinness Mailer,” “Earth Day Coalition ReBrand” and “Aviators Logo.”
- Kim Wengerd, Gold ADDY for “Glow-in-the-Dark UFOFEST Poster.”
Megan Parker is currently majoring in Media Studies with a minor in Public Relations at The University of Akron.
As a ten-time Best of SNO award winner, her primary areas of coverage include campus news, accessibility/disability awareness and event previews. After graduating from UA, Megan plans to become a reporter for a small-town newspaper before eventually becoming the Editor-in-Chief of her own publication.
An Interesting Fact about Megan:
Once, many years ago, Megan made a tire fall off...
