Question: What is One Thing You Want to Do Before You Graduate?
March 9, 2020
Deacon Allen, Freshman, Communication
“I play football, so I would love to win a conference game. That would be great.”
Emma Stanec, Junior, Sociology
“I think one thing that I’d want to do is take the LSAT test.”
Amelia Pier, Sophomore, Biological Anthropology
“Probably get a good internship somewhere, so I can have a steady job once I’m out of college.”
Josh Rawson, Junior, Construction Engineering Technology
“I’d say go skydiving.”
Ahmed Mohamed, First Year Ph.D. Student, Chemical Engineering
“I want to finish my Ph.D.”
LeRon McCoy, Junior, Computer Information Science
“I would say travel overseas.”
Elizabeth Heckler is currently majoring in Public Relations with a minor in Creative Writing at The University of Akron. After graduating from UA, Elizabeth plans to work at a public relations agency or as a social media director.
An Interesting Fact about Elizabeth:
Elizabeth is the oldest of four children whose names all begin with the letter "E".
