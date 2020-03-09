Question: What is One Thing You Want to Do Before You Graduate?

On the spot interviews about new topics each week!

Deacon Allen, Freshman, Communication

“I play football, so I would love to win a conference game. That would be great.”

Emma Stanec, Junior, Sociology

“I think one thing that I’d want to do is take the LSAT test.”

Amelia Pier, Sophomore, Biological Anthropology

“Probably get a good internship somewhere, so I can have a steady job once I’m out of college.”

Josh Rawson, Junior, Construction Engineering Technology

“I’d say go skydiving.”

Ahmed Mohamed, First Year Ph.D. Student, Chemical Engineering

“I want to finish my Ph.D.”

LeRon McCoy, Junior, Computer Information Science

“I would say travel overseas.”